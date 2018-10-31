LKP Finance Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore, down 84.39% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LKP Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore in September 2018 down 84.39% from Rs. 18.71 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2018 down 180.81% from Rs. 6.01 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2018 down 152.85% from Rs. 10.01 crore in September 2017.
LKP Finance shares closed at 182.25 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given 16.45% returns over the last 6 months and 18.15% over the last 12 months.
|
|LKP Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.92
|8.45
|18.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.92
|8.45
|18.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|1.18
|1.57
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.09
|0.40
|8.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.64
|6.81
|9.08
|Other Income
|0.31
|30.52
|0.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.33
|37.33
|9.95
|Interest
|0.86
|0.29
|2.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.19
|37.04
|7.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.19
|37.04
|7.95
|Tax
|-1.33
|7.83
|1.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.85
|29.20
|6.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.85
|29.20
|6.01
|Equity Share Capital
|12.57
|12.57
|12.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.86
|23.23
|4.92
|Diluted EPS
|-3.86
|23.19
|4.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.86
|23.23
|4.92
|Diluted EPS
|-3.86
|23.19
|4.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited