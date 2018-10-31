LKP Finance Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore, down 84.39% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore in September 2018 down 84.39% from Rs. 18.71 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2018 down 180.81% from Rs. 6.01 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2018 down 152.85% from Rs. 10.01 crore in September 2017.

LKP Finance shares closed at 182.25 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given 16.45% returns over the last 6 months and 18.15% over the last 12 months.