LKP Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 98.72% Y-o-Y
July 29, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LKP Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in June 2022 down 98.72% from Rs. 52.83 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2022 down 124.9% from Rs. 32.14 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2022 down 120.4% from Rs. 37.99 crore in June 2021.
LKP Finance shares closed at 83.10 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)
|LKP Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.17
|-13.34
|1.93
|Other Operating Income
|-3.50
|7.92
|50.89
|Total Income From Operations
|0.68
|-5.42
|52.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.26
|3.20
|2.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2.00
|0.49
|3.90
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.16
|1.03
|8.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.75
|-10.14
|37.99
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.75
|-10.14
|37.99
|Interest
|0.72
|0.96
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.48
|-11.10
|37.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.48
|-11.10
|37.70
|Tax
|-0.47
|-1.46
|5.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.00
|-9.65
|32.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.00
|-9.65
|32.14
|Equity Share Capital
|12.57
|12.57
|12.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.37
|-7.68
|25.57
|Diluted EPS
|-6.37
|-7.68
|25.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.37
|-7.68
|25.57
|Diluted EPS
|-6.37
|-7.68
|25.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited