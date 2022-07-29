LKP Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, down 98.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in June 2022 down 98.72% from Rs. 52.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2022 down 124.9% from Rs. 32.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2022 down 120.4% from Rs. 37.99 crore in June 2021.

LKP Finance shares closed at 83.10 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)