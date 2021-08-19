LKP Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.83 crore, up 40.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.83 crore in June 2021 up 40.69% from Rs. 37.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.14 crore in June 2021 up 20.92% from Rs. 26.58 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.99 crore in June 2021 up 15.47% from Rs. 32.90 crore in June 2020.

LKP Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 25.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 21.15 in June 2020.

LKP Finance shares closed at 127.30 on August 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.76% returns over the last 6 months and 119.10% over the last 12 months.