LKP Finance Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.05 crore, down 52.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.05 crore in June 2019 down 52.09% from Rs. 8.45 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2019 down 120.29% from Rs. 29.20 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.32 crore in June 2019 down 114.23% from Rs. 37.39 crore in June 2018.

LKP Finance shares closed at 57.90 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -44.59% returns over the last 6 months and -70.19% over the last 12 months.