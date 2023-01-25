 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LKP Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.40 crore, up 146.39% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LKP Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.40 crore in December 2022 up 146.39% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2022 up 184.37% from Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in December 2022 up 210.22% from Rs. 7.83 crore in December 2021.

LKP Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.01 11.36 3.90
Other Operating Income 3.38 8.75 -0.09
Total Income From Operations 9.40 20.11 3.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.43 0.90 1.66
Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.05 -- 0.88
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.34 0.51 9.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.57 18.69 -8.00
Other Income 0.06 -- 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.63 18.69 -7.84
Interest 0.85 0.70 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.78 17.99 -8.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.78 17.99 -8.23
Tax 1.74 0.76 -1.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.04 17.23 -7.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.04 17.23 -7.16
Equity Share Capital 12.57 12.57 12.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.81 13.71 -5.70
Diluted EPS 4.81 13.71 -5.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.81 13.71 -5.70
Diluted EPS 4.81 13.71 -5.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited