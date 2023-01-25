LKP Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.40 crore, up 146.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.40 crore in December 2022 up 146.39% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2022 up 184.37% from Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in December 2022 up 210.22% from Rs. 7.83 crore in December 2021.