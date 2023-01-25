English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    LKP Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.40 crore, up 146.39% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LKP Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.40 crore in December 2022 up 146.39% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2022 up 184.37% from Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.63 crore in December 2022 up 210.22% from Rs. 7.83 crore in December 2021.

    LKP Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.0111.363.90
    Other Operating Income3.388.75-0.09
    Total Income From Operations9.4020.113.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.430.901.66
    Depreciation0.000.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.05--0.88
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.340.519.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5718.69-8.00
    Other Income0.06--0.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6318.69-7.84
    Interest0.850.700.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.7817.99-8.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.7817.99-8.23
    Tax1.740.76-1.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.0417.23-7.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.0417.23-7.16
    Equity Share Capital12.5712.5712.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.8113.71-5.70
    Diluted EPS4.8113.71-5.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.8113.71-5.70
    Diluted EPS4.8113.71-5.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited