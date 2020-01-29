LKP Finance Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, up 66.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in December 2019 up 66.68% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2019 up 77.56% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2019 up 75% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2018.

LKP Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.15 in December 2018.

LKP Finance shares closed at 86.90 on January 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 33.18% returns over the last 6 months and -36.10% over the last 12 months.