LKP Finance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.13 crore, down 80.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.13 crore in December 2018 down 80.11% from Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2018 up 113.17% from Rs. 10.98 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2018 up 115.78% from Rs. 13.69 crore in December 2017.

LKP Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.99 in December 2017.

LKP Finance shares closed at 109.55 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -42.42% returns over the last 6 months and 22.61% over the last 12 months.