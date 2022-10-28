LKP Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore, down 1.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore in September 2022 down 1.2% from Rs. 21.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.47 crore in September 2022 up 2.03% from Rs. 18.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.11 crore in September 2022 down 3.92% from Rs. 20.93 crore in September 2021.

LKP Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 14.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.40 in September 2021.

LKP Finance shares closed at 88.75 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.82% returns over the last 6 months and -29.40% over the last 12 months.