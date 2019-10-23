LKP Finance Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.75 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Sep'19 Jun'19 Dec'16 Net Sales/Income from operations 11.55 4.05 7.05 Other Operating Income 0.21 -- -- Total Income From Operations 11.75 4.05 7.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.11 1.46 2.61 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.47 7.98 1.28 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.17 -5.39 3.12 Other Income -- -- 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.17 -5.39 3.14 Interest 0.41 0.45 3.19 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.76 -5.84 -0.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 9.76 -5.84 -0.05 Tax 0.65 0.16 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.11 -6.00 -0.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.11 -6.00 -0.05 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.11 -6.00 -0.05 Equity Share Capital 12.57 12.57 12.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.25 -4.78 -- Diluted EPS 7.25 -4.78 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.25 -4.78 -- Diluted EPS 7.25 -4.78 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited