LKP Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 100.17% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations -0.18 6.53 -12.95 Other Operating Income 0.19 4.30 8.47 Total Income From Operations 0.01 10.83 -4.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.67 0.45 3.63 Depreciation 0.02 0.01 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.63 0.05 0.49 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.10 0.32 0.96 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.43 10.00 -9.56 Other Income 0.02 0.06 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.41 10.06 -9.56 Interest 1.09 1.10 0.97 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.50 8.96 -10.53 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.50 8.96 -10.53 Tax -0.56 2.32 -1.41 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.94 6.64 -9.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.94 6.64 -9.11 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.94 6.64 -9.11 Equity Share Capital 12.57 12.57 12.57 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.34 5.28 -7.25 Diluted EPS -2.34 5.28 -7.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.34 5.28 -7.25 Diluted EPS -2.34 5.28 -7.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited