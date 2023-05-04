English
    LKP Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 100.17% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LKP Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 100.17% from Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2023 up 67.79% from Rs. 9.11 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 up 75% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2022.LKP Finance shares closed at 79.11 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.31% returns over the last 6 months and -22.29% over the last 12 months.
    LKP Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations-0.186.53-12.95
    Other Operating Income0.194.308.47
    Total Income From Operations0.0110.83-4.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.670.453.63
    Depreciation0.020.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.630.050.49
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.100.320.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.4310.00-9.56
    Other Income0.020.06--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.4110.06-9.56
    Interest1.091.100.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.508.96-10.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.508.96-10.53
    Tax-0.562.32-1.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.946.64-9.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.946.64-9.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.946.64-9.11
    Equity Share Capital12.5712.5712.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.345.28-7.25
    Diluted EPS-2.345.28-7.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.345.28-7.25
    Diluted EPS-2.345.28-7.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 10:22 am