LKP Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 100.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LKP Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 100.17% from Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2023 up 67.79% from Rs. 9.11 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 up 75% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2022.
|LKP Finance shares closed at 79.11 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.31% returns over the last 6 months and -22.29% over the last 12 months.
|LKP Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|-0.18
|6.53
|-12.95
|Other Operating Income
|0.19
|4.30
|8.47
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|10.83
|-4.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|0.45
|3.63
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.63
|0.05
|0.49
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.10
|0.32
|0.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.43
|10.00
|-9.56
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.06
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.41
|10.06
|-9.56
|Interest
|1.09
|1.10
|0.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.50
|8.96
|-10.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.50
|8.96
|-10.53
|Tax
|-0.56
|2.32
|-1.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.94
|6.64
|-9.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.94
|6.64
|-9.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.94
|6.64
|-9.11
|Equity Share Capital
|12.57
|12.57
|12.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.34
|5.28
|-7.25
|Diluted EPS
|-2.34
|5.28
|-7.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.34
|5.28
|-7.25
|Diluted EPS
|-2.34
|5.28
|-7.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited