LKP Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.49 crore, up 2078.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.49 crore in June 2023 up 2078.23% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.53 crore in June 2023 up 275.12% from Rs. 8.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.63 crore in June 2023 up 338.52% from Rs. 8.23 crore in June 2022.

LKP Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 11.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.60 in June 2022.

LKP Finance shares closed at 81.13 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.35% returns over the last 6 months and 0.72% over the last 12 months.