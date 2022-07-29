LKP Finance Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore, down 98.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore in June 2022 down 98.18% from Rs. 54.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.30 crore in June 2022 down 124.09% from Rs. 34.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.23 crore in June 2022 down 120.22% from Rs. 40.70 crore in June 2021.

LKP Finance shares closed at 83.10 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)