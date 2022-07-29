LKP Finance Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore, down 98.18% Y-o-Y
July 29, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LKP Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore in June 2022 down 98.18% from Rs. 54.27 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.30 crore in June 2022 down 124.09% from Rs. 34.45 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.23 crore in June 2022 down 120.22% from Rs. 40.70 crore in June 2021.
LKP Finance shares closed at 83.10 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)
|LKP Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.41
|-12.95
|2.23
|Other Operating Income
|-3.43
|8.47
|52.04
|Total Income From Operations
|0.99
|-4.47
|54.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.28
|3.63
|2.08
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2.00
|0.49
|3.90
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.93
|0.96
|7.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.24
|-9.56
|40.69
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.24
|-9.56
|40.69
|Interest
|0.62
|0.97
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.85
|-10.53
|40.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.85
|-10.53
|40.38
|Tax
|-0.56
|-1.41
|5.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.30
|-9.11
|34.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.30
|-9.11
|34.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.30
|-9.11
|34.45
|Equity Share Capital
|12.57
|12.57
|12.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.60
|-7.25
|27.41
|Diluted EPS
|-6.60
|-7.25
|27.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.60
|-7.25
|27.41
|Diluted EPS
|-6.60
|-7.25
|27.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
