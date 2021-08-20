LKP Finance Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.27 crore, up 44.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.27 crore in June 2021 up 44.53% from Rs. 37.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.45 crore in June 2021 up 29.66% from Rs. 26.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.70 crore in June 2021 up 23.71% from Rs. 32.90 crore in June 2020.

LKP Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 27.41 in June 2021 from Rs. 21.14 in June 2020.

LKP Finance shares closed at 123.20 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.25% returns over the last 6 months and 112.05% over the last 12 months.