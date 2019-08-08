LKP Finance Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.05 crore, down 56.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.05 crore in June 2019 down 56.06% from Rs. 9.21 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2019 down 120.27% from Rs. 29.63 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.39 crore in June 2019 down 114.34% from Rs. 37.58 crore in June 2018.

LKP Finance shares closed at 57.90 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -44.59% returns over the last 6 months and -70.19% over the last 12 months.