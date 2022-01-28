LKP Finance Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore, down 84.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore in December 2021 down 84.25% from Rs. 28.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2021 down 132.15% from Rs. 20.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2021 down 128.47% from Rs. 25.75 crore in December 2020.

LKP Finance shares closed at 112.60 on January 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.55% returns over the last 6 months and 0.90% over the last 12 months.