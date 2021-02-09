LKP Finance Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.80 crore, up 452.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.80 crore in December 2020 up 452.62% from Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.59 crore in December 2020 up 705.78% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.75 crore in December 2020 up 581.22% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2019.

LKP Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 41.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2019.

LKP Finance shares closed at 121.00 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 142.00% returns over the last 6 months and 40.21% over the last 12 months.