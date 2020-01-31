LKP Finance Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, up 40.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in December 2019 up 40.37% from Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2019 up 1030.8% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2019 up 297.89% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2018.

LKP Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2018.

LKP Finance shares closed at 83.15 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 23.00% returns over the last 6 months and -26.61% over the last 12 months.