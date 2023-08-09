LIVE: Nifty above 19,600 | Sensex rises 149 points | Bajar Gupshup
Nifty reclaimed 19,600, with midcaps returning in green and smallcaps outperforming. The advance-decline ratio was in favour of gainers. Indian rupee ended flat at 82.83 per dollar versus previous close of 82.84.
Top gainers on the Nifty Included Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Motors And M&M. Top losers included Divis Labs, Apollo Hospitals, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank And Bajaj Finance.
Catch Yatin Mota, live on Bajar Gupshup to know more.
August 09, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!