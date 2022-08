business Live: Jio 5G launch by Diwali & other key highlights from Reliance AGM | Detailed Analysis 5G rollout starting Diwali, doubling the conglomerate's value in 5 years, a foray into FMCG and ramping up the new energy business. These are some of the key highlights of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's speech to shareholders at the company's 45th annual general meeting. Watch the video to decode the big announcements with Moneycontrol.