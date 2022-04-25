Listed consumer firms may face earnings risk after Indonesia ban on palm oil exports

Brokerage firm Jefferies India expects that listed consumer goods firms are likely to face earnings risk on demand and margins given the already tough demand environment after Indonesia announced an export ban on palm oil.

"Indian consumer staples have been grappling with high inflation and volatility in input pricing which make decision-making tough. This development would exacerbate pressures and become a key worry for Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products, Britannia Industries, Nestle India, etc," Jefferies India said in a note to investors.

"While there are a lot of unknowns, including the duration of the ban, input (palm oil and its derivative) prices are likely to stay firm in the near term, with a potential risk to supplies as well. The unorganised sector may face severe constraints but given the already tough demand environment, listed players face earnings risks on demand and margins - Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products and packaged foods have the highest exposure," Jefferies India added.

With effect from 28 April, the Indonesia government has decided to ban the exports of palm oil and its raw materials in a bid to shore up local supplies.

Rising palm oil prices have been a cause of worry for the Indonesian government which has made a series of interventions over the past few months including capping local prices, higher subsidy, export duty hike, and control over exports through surveillance and documentation.

India imports about eight million tonnes of palm oil on an annual basis. In the past, Indonesia used to meet up to 75 percent of this requirement, which has gone down to less than 50 percent now. In fact, Malaysia became the largest supplier of palm oil to India in 2021, by a slight margin.

Palm oil prices have seen a sharp surge with rates jumping 50 percent in the last 12 months and nearly tripling over a two-year period. Key price drivers include weather conditions in top oil producing nations; demand-supply balance of competing oils like soya bean, rapeseed, and sunflower; demand environment and mix of edible oils in consuming countries; and demand for palm-based biodiesel, especially in Indonesia and Malaysia, Jefferies India added.