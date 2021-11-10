Lippi System Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore, down 19.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore in September 2021 down 19.48% from Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 down 76.06% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021 down 47.31% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2020.

Lippi System EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2020.

Lippi System shares closed at 17.20 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 95.45% returns over the last 6 months and 84.15% over the last 12 months.