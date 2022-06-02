Lippi System Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, down 48.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in March 2022 down 48.54% from Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022 up 502.09% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022 up 1608.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Lippi System EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2021.

Lippi System shares closed at 14.75 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.26% returns over the last 6 months and 26.28% over the last 12 months.