Lippi System Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, down 20.59% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lippi System are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in December 2021 down 20.59% from Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021 down 532.84% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 down 145.45% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020.
Lippi System shares closed at 14.65 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|Lippi System
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.91
|2.95
|3.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.91
|2.95
|3.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.36
|0.80
|1.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|0.74
|0.85
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.33
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.01
|1.12
|1.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-0.04
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.20
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|0.16
|0.18
|Interest
|0.18
|0.10
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.79
|0.06
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.79
|0.06
|0.10
|Tax
|-0.21
|0.00
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.58
|0.06
|0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.58
|0.06
|0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.08
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|--
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.08
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|--
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited