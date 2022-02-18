Lippi System Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, down 20.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in December 2021 down 20.59% from Rs. 3.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021 down 532.84% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 down 145.45% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020.

Lippi System shares closed at 14.65 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)