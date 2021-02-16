Lippi System Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore, up 21.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore in December 2020 up 21.01% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 27.59% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 down 30.38% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2019.

Lippi System EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2019.

Lippi System shares closed at 6.81 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)