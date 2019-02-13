Lippi System Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, down 12.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lippi System are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in December 2018 down 12.4% from Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 down 1574.81% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2018 up 54.69% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2017.
Lippi System shares closed at 10.58 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Lippi System
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.39
|4.43
|3.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.39
|4.43
|3.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.63
|1.42
|0.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.86
|0.68
|0.72
|Depreciation
|0.38
|0.38
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.59
|0.75
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.48
|0.86
|1.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|0.35
|0.11
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.29
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.61
|0.63
|0.26
|Interest
|0.51
|0.48
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.15
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|0.15
|0.16
|Tax
|0.48
|0.17
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.38
|-0.01
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.38
|-0.01
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|0.03
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|0.03
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|0.03
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|0.03
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited