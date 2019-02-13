Lippi System Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, down 12.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in December 2018 down 12.4% from Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 down 1574.81% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2018 up 54.69% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2017.

Lippi System shares closed at 10.58 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)