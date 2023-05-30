Link Pharmachem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore, down 17.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Link Pharmachem are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore in March 2023 down 17.7% from Rs. 11.29 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 170.66% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 59.38% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.
Link Pharmachem shares closed at 39.85 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.09% returns over the last 6 months and -9.43% over the last 12 months.
|Link Pharmachem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.29
|9.36
|11.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.29
|9.36
|11.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.19
|7.74
|8.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.90
|-2.66
|-1.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.35
|1.44
|1.92
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.24
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.37
|2.20
|1.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.41
|0.38
|Other Income
|-0.03
|0.08
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.49
|0.37
|Interest
|0.26
|0.19
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.30
|0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|0.30
|0.33
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.12
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|0.18
|0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|0.18
|0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|4.44
|4.44
|4.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.40
|0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.40
|0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.40
|0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.40
|0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited