Link Pharmachem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore, down 17.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore in March 2023 down 17.7% from Rs. 11.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 170.66% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 59.38% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.

Link Pharmachem shares closed at 39.85 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.09% returns over the last 6 months and -9.43% over the last 12 months.