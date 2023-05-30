English
    Link Pharmachem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore, down 17.7% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Link Pharmachem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore in March 2023 down 17.7% from Rs. 11.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 170.66% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 59.38% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.

    Link Pharmachem shares closed at 39.85 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.09% returns over the last 6 months and -9.43% over the last 12 months.

    Link Pharmachem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.299.3611.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.299.3611.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.197.748.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.90-2.66-1.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.351.441.92
    Depreciation0.230.240.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.372.201.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.410.38
    Other Income-0.030.08-0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.490.37
    Interest0.260.190.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.230.300.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.230.300.33
    Tax-0.040.120.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.190.180.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.190.180.27
    Equity Share Capital4.444.444.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.440.400.62
    Diluted EPS-0.440.400.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.440.400.62
    Diluted EPS-0.440.400.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Link Pharmachem #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:00 pm