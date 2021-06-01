Link Pharmachem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, up 93.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in March 2021 up 93.59% from Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021 down 46.23% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021 down 34.34% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2020.

Link Pharmachem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2020.

Link Pharmachem shares closed at 33.90 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 47.39% returns over the last 6 months and 138.56% over the last 12 months.