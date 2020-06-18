Link Pharmachem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore, up 22.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore in March 2020 up 22.5% from Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020 up 153.86% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2020 up 550% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019.

Link Pharmachem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2019.

Link Pharmachem shares closed at 12.58 on June 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.28% returns over the last 6 months and -4.70% over the last 12 months.