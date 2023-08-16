Link Pharmachem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore, down 32.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore in June 2023 down 32.3% from Rs. 11.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 181.24% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2023 down 1725% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Link Pharmachem shares closed at 46.54 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.14% returns over the last 6 months and 3.77% over the last 12 months.