English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Link Pharmachem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore, down 32.3% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Link Pharmachem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore in June 2023 down 32.3% from Rs. 11.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 181.24% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2023 down 1725% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    Link Pharmachem shares closed at 46.54 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.14% returns over the last 6 months and 3.77% over the last 12 months.

    Link Pharmachem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.889.2911.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.889.2911.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.107.196.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.46-1.900.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.331.351.37
    Depreciation0.260.230.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.952.372.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.220.050.62
    Other Income0.31-0.03-0.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.910.03-0.19
    Interest0.230.260.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.14-0.23-0.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.14-0.23-0.35
    Tax-0.32-0.04-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.82-0.19-0.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.82-0.19-0.29
    Equity Share Capital4.444.444.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.85-0.44-0.66
    Diluted EPS-1.85-0.44-0.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.85-0.44-0.66
    Diluted EPS-1.85-0.44-0.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Link Pharmachem #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!