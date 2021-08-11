Link Pharmachem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.37 crore, up 162.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.37 crore in June 2021 up 162.14% from Rs. 5.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021 up 50.28% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021 up 30.77% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2020.

Link Pharmachem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2020.

Link Pharmachem shares closed at 34.10 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.92% returns over the last 6 months and 74.87% over the last 12 months.