Link Pharmachem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore, up 1.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore in June 2019 up 1.63% from Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2019 up 18.85% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2019 up 19.64% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2018.

Link Pharmachem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2018.

Link Pharmachem shares closed at 12.81 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -42.17% returns over the last 6 months and -52.90% over the last 12 months.