Link Pharmachem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore, down 33.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore in December 2022 down 33.25% from Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 74.46% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 46.32% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.