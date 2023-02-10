Link Pharmachem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore, down 33.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore in December 2022 down 33.25% from Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 74.46% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 46.32% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

Link Pharmachem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in December 2021.

Link Pharmachem shares closed at 53.20 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.44% returns over the last 6 months and 5.45% over the last 12 months.