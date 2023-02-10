English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Link Pharmachem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore, down 33.25% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Link Pharmachem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore in December 2022 down 33.25% from Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 74.46% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 46.32% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

    Link Pharmachem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.368.4714.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.368.4714.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.745.349.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.66-1.170.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.441.531.46
    Depreciation0.240.230.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.201.831.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.410.710.82
    Other Income0.080.610.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.491.321.14
    Interest0.190.140.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.301.180.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.301.180.99
    Tax0.120.210.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.180.960.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.180.960.70
    Equity Share Capital4.444.444.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.402.161.58
    Diluted EPS0.402.161.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.402.161.58
    Diluted EPS0.402.161.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited