Link Pharmachem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.91 crore, up 34.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.91 crore in December 2020 up 34.55% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020 down 4.46% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2020 up 13.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2019.

Link Pharmachem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2019.

Link Pharmachem shares closed at 26.80 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.00% returns over the last 6 months and 57.55% over the last 12 months.