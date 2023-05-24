Linde India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 630.24 crore, up 17.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 630.24 crore in March 2023 up 17.96% from Rs. 534.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.74 crore in March 2023 up 54.63% from Rs. 63.85 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.44 crore in March 2023 up 42.38% from Rs. 145.69 crore in March 2022.

Linde India EPS has increased to Rs. 11.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.49 in March 2022.

Linde India shares closed at 3,870.55 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.10% returns over the last 6 months and 30.65% over the last 12 months.