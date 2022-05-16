Linde India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 534.27 crore, up 21.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 534.27 crore in March 2022 up 21.03% from Rs. 441.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.85 crore in March 2022 down 78.9% from Rs. 302.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.69 crore in March 2022 up 6.94% from Rs. 136.24 crore in March 2021.

Linde India EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 35.48 in March 2021.

Linde India shares closed at 3,168.60 on May 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.21% returns over the last 6 months and 84.28% over the last 12 months.