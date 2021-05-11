MARKET NEWS

Linde India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 441.42 crore, up 17.01% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 08:45 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Linde India are:

Net Sales at Rs 441.42 crore in March 2021 up 17.01% from Rs. 377.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 302.61 crore in March 2021 up 675.3% from Rs. 39.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.24 crore in March 2021 up 31.67% from Rs. 103.47 crore in March 2020.

Linde India EPS has increased to Rs. 35.48 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.58 in March 2020.

Linde India shares closed at 1,783.25 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 105.99% returns over the last 6 months and 239.76% over the last 12 months.

Linde India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations441.42475.43377.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations441.42475.43377.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials58.9869.0841.72
Purchase of Traded Goods68.1375.5933.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.23-7.13-2.31
Power & Fuel94.8996.2091.55
Employees Cost9.0310.7224.81
Depreciation45.1547.2443.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses93.52101.02100.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.9582.7043.05
Other Income4.152.5216.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.0985.2259.58
Interest0.700.652.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax90.3984.5756.59
Exceptional Items294.4311.15--
P/L Before Tax384.8295.7256.59
Tax82.2133.4317.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities302.6162.2939.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period302.6162.2939.03
Equity Share Capital85.2885.2885.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS35.487.304.58
Diluted EPS35.487.304.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS35.487.304.58
Diluted EPS35.487.304.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Linde India #Results
first published: May 11, 2021 08:33 pm

