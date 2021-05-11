Linde India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 441.42 crore, up 17.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 441.42 crore in March 2021 up 17.01% from Rs. 377.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 302.61 crore in March 2021 up 675.3% from Rs. 39.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.24 crore in March 2021 up 31.67% from Rs. 103.47 crore in March 2020.

Linde India EPS has increased to Rs. 35.48 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.58 in March 2020.

Linde India shares closed at 1,783.25 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 105.99% returns over the last 6 months and 239.76% over the last 12 months.