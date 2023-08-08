English
    Linde India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 721.01 crore, up 22.61% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Linde India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 721.01 crore in June 2023 up 22.61% from Rs. 588.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.14 crore in June 2023 down 42.01% from Rs. 169.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.26 crore in June 2023 up 25.43% from Rs. 145.31 crore in June 2022.

    Linde India EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.84 in June 2022.

    Linde India shares closed at 5,146.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.59% returns over the last 6 months and 45.25% over the last 12 months.

    Linde India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations721.01630.24588.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations721.01630.24588.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials176.81129.39143.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods105.03100.9893.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.510.77-4.34
    Power & Fuel--102.0294.96
    Employees Cost14.8810.1112.99
    Depreciation48.9265.7945.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses260.81101.24113.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.07119.9588.95
    Other Income18.2721.7010.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.34141.6599.54
    Interest1.161.171.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax132.18140.4898.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax132.18140.4898.41
    Tax34.0441.74-70.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities98.1498.74169.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period98.1498.74169.23
    Equity Share Capital85.2885.2885.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.5111.5819.84
    Diluted EPS11.5111.5819.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.5111.5819.84
    Diluted EPS11.5111.5819.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Linde India #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:11 pm

