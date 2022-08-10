 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Linde India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 588.06 crore, up 13.27% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Linde India are:

Net Sales at Rs 588.06 crore in June 2022 up 13.27% from Rs. 519.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.23 crore in June 2022 up 139.88% from Rs. 70.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.31 crore in June 2022 down 5.95% from Rs. 154.51 crore in June 2021.

Linde India EPS has increased to Rs. 19.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.27 in June 2021.

Linde India shares closed at 3,543.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.66% returns over the last 6 months and 97.37% over the last 12 months.

Linde India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 588.06 534.27 519.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 588.06 534.27 519.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 143.01 137.74 42.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 93.32 46.97 98.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.34 4.18 8.45
Power & Fuel 94.96 -- --
Employees Cost 12.99 13.07 13.05
Depreciation 45.77 45.72 45.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 113.40 200.59 221.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.95 85.99 91.19
Other Income 10.59 13.98 18.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.54 99.97 109.51
Interest 1.13 1.13 0.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.41 98.84 108.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 98.41 98.84 108.81
Tax -70.82 34.98 38.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 169.23 63.85 70.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 169.23 63.85 70.55
Equity Share Capital 85.28 85.28 85.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.84 7.49 8.27
Diluted EPS 19.84 7.49 8.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.84 7.49 8.27
Diluted EPS 19.84 7.49 8.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:33 am
