you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Linde India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 498.21 crore, down 9.35% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Linde India are:

Net Sales at Rs 498.21 crore in June 2019 down 9.35% from Rs. 549.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.16 crore in June 2019 up 284.13% from Rs. 5.25 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.01 crore in June 2019 up 12.1% from Rs. 86.54 crore in June 2018.

Linde India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2018.

Linde India shares closed at 500.35 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.45% returns over the last 6 months and 13.25% over the last 12 months.

Linde India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations498.21441.09549.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations498.21441.09549.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials123.1669.2967.31
Purchase of Traded Goods29.9531.0333.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.111.28-5.19
Power & Fuel91.6887.32236.35
Employees Cost27.1227.7032.20
Depreciation42.7542.3051.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses130.63111.75100.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.8270.4234.23
Other Income2.444.931.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.2675.3635.38
Interest23.2423.2726.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.0252.089.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax31.0252.089.31
Tax10.8616.514.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.1635.575.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.1635.575.25
Equity Share Capital85.2885.2885.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.364.170.62
Diluted EPS2.364.170.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.364.170.62
Diluted EPS2.364.170.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 24, 2019 12:11 pm

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Linde India #Results

