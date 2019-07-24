Linde India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 498.21 crore, down 9.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 498.21 crore in June 2019 down 9.35% from Rs. 549.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.16 crore in June 2019 up 284.13% from Rs. 5.25 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.01 crore in June 2019 up 12.1% from Rs. 86.54 crore in June 2018.

Linde India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2018.

Linde India shares closed at 500.35 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.45% returns over the last 6 months and 13.25% over the last 12 months.