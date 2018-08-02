Linde India standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 549.60 crore

App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 01:06 PM IST

Linde India has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 549.60 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.25 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 493.35 crore and net loss was Rs 2.18 crore.
Linde India shares closed at 431.55 on August 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and -2.90% over the last 12 months.
Linde India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 549.60 527.64 493.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 549.60 527.64 493.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 67.31 71.73 37.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.37 20.58 19.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.19 5.18 -2.53
Power & Fuel 236.35 219.59 229.96
Employees Cost 32.20 26.99 30.58
Depreciation 51.16 51.50 49.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.18 111.40 97.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.23 20.68 30.50
Other Income 1.15 7.65 0.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.38 28.33 31.11
Interest 26.07 26.50 30.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.31 1.84 0.99
Exceptional Items -- -- -5.50
P/L Before Tax 9.31 1.84 -4.52
Tax 4.07 -0.54 -2.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.25 2.38 -2.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.25 2.38 -2.18
Equity Share Capital 85.28 85.28 85.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 0.28 -0.26
Diluted EPS 0.62 0.28 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 0.28 -0.26
Diluted EPS 0.62 0.28 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 12:38 pm

tags #chemicals #Linde India #Results

