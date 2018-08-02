Linde India standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 549.60 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 549.60 527.64 493.35 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 549.60 527.64 493.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 67.31 71.73 37.54 Purchase of Traded Goods 33.37 20.58 19.88 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.19 5.18 -2.53 Power & Fuel 236.35 219.59 229.96 Employees Cost 32.20 26.99 30.58 Depreciation 51.16 51.50 49.44 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 100.18 111.40 97.99 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.23 20.68 30.50 Other Income 1.15 7.65 0.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.38 28.33 31.11 Interest 26.07 26.50 30.13 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.31 1.84 0.99 Exceptional Items -- -- -5.50 P/L Before Tax 9.31 1.84 -4.52 Tax 4.07 -0.54 -2.33 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.25 2.38 -2.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.25 2.38 -2.18 Equity Share Capital 85.28 85.28 85.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.62 0.28 -0.26 Diluted EPS 0.62 0.28 -0.26 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.62 0.28 -0.26 Diluted EPS 0.62 0.28 -0.26 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited