Linde India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 697.00 crore, up 8.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 697.00 crore in December 2022 up 8.2% from Rs. 644.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.19 crore in December 2022 up 44.33% from Rs. 78.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.54 crore in December 2022 up 15.34% from Rs. 169.53 crore in December 2021.