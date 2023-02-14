 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Linde India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 697.00 crore, up 8.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Linde India are:

Net Sales at Rs 697.00 crore in December 2022 up 8.2% from Rs. 644.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.19 crore in December 2022 up 44.33% from Rs. 78.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.54 crore in December 2022 up 15.34% from Rs. 169.53 crore in December 2021.

Linde India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 697.00 685.96 644.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 697.00 685.96 644.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 198.48 216.02 197.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 107.29 92.14 61.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.56 -3.75 11.20
Power & Fuel 109.55 107.17 100.36
Employees Cost 13.46 14.24 14.69
Depreciation 48.11 47.49 46.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 103.94 115.95 110.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 119.74 96.71 101.81
Other Income 27.70 34.77 21.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.43 131.49 123.28
Interest 1.11 1.11 0.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 146.32 130.37 122.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 146.32 130.37 122.31
Tax 33.13 39.61 43.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 113.19 90.76 78.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 113.19 90.76 78.43
Equity Share Capital 85.28 85.28 85.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.27 10.64 9.20
Diluted EPS 13.27 10.64 9.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.27 10.64 9.20
Diluted EPS 13.27 10.64 9.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited