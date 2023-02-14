English
    Linde India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 697.00 crore, up 8.2% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Linde India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 697.00 crore in December 2022 up 8.2% from Rs. 644.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.19 crore in December 2022 up 44.33% from Rs. 78.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.54 crore in December 2022 up 15.34% from Rs. 169.53 crore in December 2021.

    Linde India EPS has increased to Rs. 13.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.20 in December 2021.

    Linde India shares closed at 3,467.50 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.96% returns over the last 6 months and 34.34% over the last 12 months.

    Linde India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations697.00685.96644.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations697.00685.96644.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials198.48216.02197.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods107.2992.1461.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.56-3.7511.20
    Power & Fuel109.55107.17100.36
    Employees Cost13.4614.2414.69
    Depreciation48.1147.4946.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.94115.95110.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax119.7496.71101.81
    Other Income27.7034.7721.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.43131.49123.28
    Interest1.111.110.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax146.32130.37122.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax146.32130.37122.31
    Tax33.1339.6143.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities113.1990.7678.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period113.1990.7678.43
    Equity Share Capital85.2885.2885.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.2710.649.20
    Diluted EPS13.2710.649.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.2710.649.20
    Diluted EPS13.2710.649.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

