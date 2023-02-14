Linde India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 697.00 crore, up 8.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 697.00 crore in December 2022 up 8.2% from Rs. 644.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.19 crore in December 2022 up 44.33% from Rs. 78.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.54 crore in December 2022 up 15.34% from Rs. 169.53 crore in December 2021.

Linde India EPS has increased to Rs. 13.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.20 in December 2021.

Linde India shares closed at 3,467.50 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.96% returns over the last 6 months and 34.34% over the last 12 months.