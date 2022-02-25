Linde India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 644.15 crore, up 35.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 644.15 crore in December 2021 up 35.49% from Rs. 475.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.43 crore in December 2021 up 25.91% from Rs. 62.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.53 crore in December 2021 up 27.99% from Rs. 132.46 crore in December 2020.

Linde India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.30 in December 2020.

Linde India shares closed at 2,687.35 on February 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.57% returns over the last 6 months and 89.27% over the last 12 months.