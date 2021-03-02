Linde India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 475.43 crore, up 15.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 475.43 crore in December 2020 up 15.17% from Rs. 412.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.29 crore in December 2020 down 90.18% from Rs. 634.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.46 crore in December 2020 up 30.21% from Rs. 101.73 crore in December 2019.

Linde India EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 74.40 in December 2019.

Linde India shares closed at 1,642.95 on March 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 128.82% returns over the last 6 months and 165.48% over the last 12 months.