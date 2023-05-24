English
    Linde India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 630.24 crore, up 17.96% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Linde India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 630.24 crore in March 2023 up 17.96% from Rs. 534.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.25 crore in March 2023 up 50.43% from Rs. 65.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.44 crore in March 2023 up 42.38% from Rs. 145.69 crore in March 2022.

    Linde India EPS has increased to Rs. 11.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.74 in March 2022.

    Linde India shares closed at 3,870.55 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.10% returns over the last 6 months and 30.65% over the last 12 months.

    Linde India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations630.24697.00534.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations630.24697.00534.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials129.39198.48137.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods100.98107.2946.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.77-3.564.18
    Power & Fuel102.02109.55--
    Employees Cost10.1113.4613.07
    Depreciation65.7948.1145.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.24103.94200.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax119.95119.7485.99
    Other Income21.7019.1313.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.65138.8799.97
    Interest1.171.111.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax140.48137.7698.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax140.48137.7698.84
    Tax41.7430.9834.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities98.74106.7863.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period98.74106.7863.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.523.232.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates99.25110.0165.98
    Equity Share Capital85.2885.2885.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.6412.907.74
    Diluted EPS11.6412.907.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.6412.907.74
    Diluted EPS11.6412.907.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 24, 2023