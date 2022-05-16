 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Linde India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 534.27 crore, up 21.03% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Linde India are:

Net Sales at Rs 534.27 crore in March 2022 up 21.03% from Rs. 441.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.98 crore in March 2022 down 78.24% from Rs. 303.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.69 crore in March 2022 up 6.94% from Rs. 136.24 crore in March 2021.

Linde India EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 35.56 in March 2021.

Linde India shares closed at 3,166.85 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.21% returns over the last 6 months and 84.37% over the last 12 months.

Linde India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 534.27 644.15 441.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 534.27 644.15 441.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 137.74 197.32 58.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 46.97 61.73 68.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.18 11.20 -15.23
Power & Fuel -- 100.36 94.89
Employees Cost 13.07 14.69 9.03
Depreciation 45.72 46.25 45.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 200.59 110.79 93.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.99 101.81 86.95
Other Income 13.98 21.47 4.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.97 123.28 91.09
Interest 1.13 0.96 0.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.84 122.31 90.39
Exceptional Items -- -18.97 294.43
P/L Before Tax 98.84 103.34 384.82
Tax 34.98 37.26 82.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.85 66.08 302.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.85 66.08 302.61
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.12 1.75 0.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 65.98 67.83 303.24
Equity Share Capital 85.28 85.28 85.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.74 7.95 35.56
Diluted EPS 7.74 7.95 35.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.74 7.95 35.56
Diluted EPS 7.74 7.95 35.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Linde India #Results
first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.