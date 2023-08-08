Linde India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 721.01 crore, up 22.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 721.01 crore in June 2023 up 22.61% from Rs. 588.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.88 crore in June 2023 down 41.89% from Rs. 171.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.26 crore in June 2023 up 25.43% from Rs. 145.31 crore in June 2022.

Linde India EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.15 in June 2022.

Linde India shares closed at 5,146.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.75% returns over the last 6 months and 45.25% over the last 12 months.